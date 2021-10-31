Belt Price Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00074201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,542.74 or 0.99723674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.40 or 0.06935203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

