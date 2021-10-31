Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

BBBY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

