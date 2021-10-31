Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334,791 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $60,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 717,654.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $239.59 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

