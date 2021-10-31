Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $5,677.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00054782 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.