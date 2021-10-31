BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Kate Bolsover Sells 3,116 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £6,138.52 ($8,020.02).

BBH stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.76. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

About BB Healthcare Trust

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

