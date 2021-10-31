BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Kate Bolsover Sells 3,116 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £6,138.52 ($8,020.02).
BBH stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.76. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).
About BB Healthcare Trust
