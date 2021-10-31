BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of BCML opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. BayCom has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.98.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BayCom by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

