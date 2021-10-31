Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.
BAX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
