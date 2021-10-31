Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

BAX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

