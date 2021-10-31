Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.96 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

