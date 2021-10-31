Base Protocol (BASE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,705.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $883,065.74 and approximately $9,705.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00226468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00096841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

