Barclays Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to “Overweight”

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

