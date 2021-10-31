Barclays Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €135.70 ($159.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.24. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.