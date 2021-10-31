Barclays Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,140

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,288 ($29.89) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,514.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,498.07.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

