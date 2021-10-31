Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.15.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.