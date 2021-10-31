Barclays Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $84.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.02 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 200.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.