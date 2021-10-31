Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

