Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,032 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.