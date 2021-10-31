Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,712,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $352.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 2.65.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

