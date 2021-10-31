Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 406,107 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 646.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.