Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

