Bank of Montreal Can Takes $228,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.90 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

