Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axonics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after purchasing an additional 274,197 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Axonics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Axonics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,018,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.20. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

