Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHUY opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.11. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

