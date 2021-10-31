Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $13.03 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

