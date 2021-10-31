Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

BMRC stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market cap of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

