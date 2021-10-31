Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 22.91%.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

