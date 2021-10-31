Bank of America Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $80.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.63.

BROS stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $2,233,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $7,798,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $2,522,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

