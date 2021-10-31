Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,275 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dover were worth $732,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after buying an additional 999,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 609.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares during the period. RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $47,665,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $49,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. Dover Co. has a one year low of $109.45 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

