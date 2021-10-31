Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 102,256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $924,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

