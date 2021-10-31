Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.09 Billion Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.22% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,089,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $509.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $513.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

