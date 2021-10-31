Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.46% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $785,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $666.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $653.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.12 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

