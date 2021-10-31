Bank of America Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
