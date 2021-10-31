Bank of America Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

