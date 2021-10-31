Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

