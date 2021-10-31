BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 387,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,877. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

