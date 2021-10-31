Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €5.85 by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.85 ($6.88) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.