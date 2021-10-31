Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.75. 11,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

