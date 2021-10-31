Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,879. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

