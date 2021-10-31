Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,879. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

