AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.52 ($30.03).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at €25.16 ($29.60) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.01. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.