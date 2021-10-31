Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Down 32.0% in October

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.22. Aware has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.