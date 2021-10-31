Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.Avnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

AVT stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 840,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

