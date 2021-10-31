Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.