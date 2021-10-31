AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.
Shares of AVB stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
