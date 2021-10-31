AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $236.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

