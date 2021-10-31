Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $224.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.