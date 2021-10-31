Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $247.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $225.00 and last traded at $224.59, with a volume of 41463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

