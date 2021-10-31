Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $155.79 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.