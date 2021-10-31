Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 33927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on Aurcana Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$183.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

