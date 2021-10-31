ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $186.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.96 million and the highest is $186.13 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $608.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $753.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATNI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

