Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.56 million.Atlassian also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35 to $0.38 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.65.
Shares of TEAM traded up $40.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.13. 2,862,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,902. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.07. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $483.13.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.
