Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day moving average of $306.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

