Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.93. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

