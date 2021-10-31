Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.93. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Analyst Recommendations for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.