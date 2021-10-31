Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.14. 14,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Atento has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

